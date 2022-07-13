Cruzeiro vs Fluminense: before the ball rolls, fans fight inside Mineirão | cruise

Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans clashed in the upper ring of Mineirão before the ball rolled, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the images, you can see Cruzeiro and Tricolor fans throwing objects between them. The confusion was controlled with the arrival of the Military Police and the use of pepper gas.

Until the middle of the first half, the Military Police still did not have consolidated data on detainees and wounded. However, fans of both clubs were taken to the Mineirão police station.

1 of 6 Fluminense fans in confusion during a match against Cruzeiro at the Mineirão stadium — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Fluminense fans in confusion during a match against Cruzeiro at the Mineirão stadium – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

The fight started after some Fluminense fans passed the security isolation and went to the grid where the Cruzeiro fans were. Some Cruzeiro residents also jumped into the isolation area. There was an exchange of punches and kicks. The confusion only stopped with the arrival of the Military Police and the use of pepper gas. The two crowds were teasing each other from the esplanade, even with the separation by sidings.

Pepper gas was used in the direction of the tricolor crowd and hit the fans. A woman with a child in her arms was hit and had to descend the stairs where she was to the area where the press is, which housed other parents with children.

2 of 6 Fluminense fans with children took refuge in the press area of ​​Mineirão, after a fight — Photo: Guilherme Macedo Fluminense fans with children took refuge in the press area of ​​Mineirão, after a fight — Photo: Guilherme Macedo

“It was a cowardice what happened here. When they sprayed, everyone came running closer to the grid. If they don’t organize themselves, it will be worse on the way out” Rosana Baranda, Fluminense supporter

3 of 6 Fluminense fans complain about a fight at Mineirão – Photo: GE Fluminense fans complain about a fight at Mineirão – Photo: GE

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Earlier, outside the stadium there was also conflict between fans. Fluminense fans were concentrated near Mineirinho and Cruzeiro fans went to the place. The PM was also called to end the fight.

5 of 6 Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans get involved in a fight at Mineirão – Photo: Reproduction/SporTV Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans get involved in a fight at Mineirão – Photo: Reproduction/SporTV

Searched for by the ge, Minas Arena reported that it cannot verify the situation as it is in operation (game). The Military Police said it is still registering the incident report.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv