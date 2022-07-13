Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Defends $19K Threshold Amid Mixed News About Crypto Companies

Some analysts believe that, so far, Bitcoin’s drops below $20,000 have shown that the level is no longer as critical as previously believed.
“A move below the $17,500 to $18,500 support could accelerate liquidations,” says Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. According to experts, instead of $20,000, it is necessary to be aware of the price of $19,500, whose breakout may mean a greater possibility of retreats to lower levels.
According to the analysis house Glassnode, data show that there is still not enough trust among long-term investors, something essential to determine a market bottom.
“There are many signs of bottom formation, but the market still requires an element of duration and time of negative sentiment to establish a resilient bottom. Bitcoin investors are not out of the woods yet,” the company said in a report.
Investors are aware of consumer inflation data in the United States for the month of June, which will be released today and may influence the Federal Reserve’s next steps to contain the rise in prices in the country while dealing with the possibility of recession.
Meanwhile, market players are also digesting mixed news from the cryptocurrency sector, which remains focused on the financial health of companies in the sector after digital asset prices plummeted in recent months and the hedge fund Crypto Three Arrows Capital (3AC), one of the largest in the business, enters into crisis and complicates the situation for creditors.
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|US$ 19,805.46
|+0.8%
|Ethereum (ETH)
|US$ 1,073.22
|+1.5%
|Binance Coin (BNB)
|US$ 226.69
|+2.2%
|XRP (XRP)
|US$ 0.315941
|+1.9%
|Cardano (ADA)
|US$ 0.429715
|+0.1%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|AAVE (AAVE)
|US$ 72.91
|+10.5%
|DAO Curve (CRV)
|US$ 0.941053
|+7.1%
|Serum (SRM)
|$1.04
|+6.7%
|ApeCoin (APE)
|$4.47
|+5.6%
|Arweave (ar)
|$11.44
|+5.5%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Ecomi (IMO)
|US$ 0.00148846
|-7.9%
|Loopring (LRC)
|US$ 0.370818
|-2.3%
|Tezos (XTZ)
|$1.48
|-two%
|TerraClassicUSD
|US$ 0.04215644
|-1.6%
|Tenset (10SET)
|$3.16
|-0.6%
Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:
|ETF
|Price
|Variation
|Hashdex NCI (HASH11)
|BRL 17.35
|-4.76%
|Hashdex BTCN (BITH11)
|BRL 25.70
|-3.01%
|Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11)
|BRL 16.95
|-5.72%
|Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11)
|BRL 19.95
|+4.38%
|Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311)
|BRL 18.13
|-5.17%
|QR Bitcoin (QBTC11)
|BRL 6.80
|1.15%
|QR Ether (QETH11)
|BRL 4.14
|-8%
|QR DeFi (QDFI11)
|BRL 3.75
|-4.82%
|Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11)
|BRL 4.99
|-3.85%
|Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11)
|BRL 26.00
|-7.34%
See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (13):
BC suspects money laundering on Binance, says newspaper
The Central Bank of Brazil suspects that Binance has been used for money laundering operations, according to a Folha de S.Paulo report published last night.
According to the newspaper, which had access to a notification sent to the Acesso bank, which operated Binance transactions via Pix with Capitual, the BC wanted more identity information from the broker’s clients to investigate the possible practice of the crime of laundering.
Despite having helped to move BRL 40 billion from Binance in 2021, Acesso had no knowledge about the owners of the money or the origin of the values.
US opens public consultation on crypto regulation bill
The US Treasury Department has opened a public consultation to receive contributions to the project proposed by President Joe Biden that aims to create new rules for the cryptocurrency sector.
In March, Biden ordered, via executive order, that several US agencies begin work on a comprehensive system to oversee digital assets.
“The Treasury Department is seeking to benefit from the experience of the American people and market participants by soliciting public comment as we engage in this important work,” said Nellie Liang, the Treasury’s under secretary for domestic finance, in a statement.
Contributions will be received by August 8.
(More Informations soon)
