Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Defends $19K Threshold Amid Mixed News About Crypto Companies

After a night marked by volatility in which Bitcoin (BTC) almost fell below US$ 19,000, the cryptocurrency continues to resist selling pressure and opens this Wednesday (13) closer to US$ 20,000 – at 7:10 am, the digital currency was trading at $19,805, up a slight 0.8% in the last 24 hours. How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Some analysts believe that, so far, Bitcoin’s drops below $20,000 have shown that the level is no longer as critical as previously believed. “A move below the $17,500 to $18,500 support could accelerate liquidations,” says Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. According to experts, instead of $20,000, it is necessary to be aware of the price of $19,500, whose breakout may mean a greater possibility of retreats to lower levels. According to the analysis house Glassnode, data show that there is still not enough trust among long-term investors, something essential to determine a market bottom. “There are many signs of bottom formation, but the market still requires an element of duration and time of negative sentiment to establish a resilient bottom. Bitcoin investors are not out of the woods yet,” the company said in a report. Investors are aware of consumer inflation data in the United States for the month of June, which will be released today and may influence the Federal Reserve’s next steps to contain the rise in prices in the country while dealing with the possibility of recession. Meanwhile, market players are also digesting mixed news from the cryptocurrency sector, which remains focused on the financial health of companies in the sector after digital asset prices plummeted in recent months and the hedge fund Crypto Three Arrows Capital (3AC), one of the largest in the business, enters into crisis and complicates the situation for creditors.

Watch: What to expect from the NFTs market after prices plummet 92%? Yesterday, the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation said in a statement that Celsius, the 3AC lender and one of the crypto platforms that blocked customer withdrawals in recent weeks, is “deeply insolvent.” The statement goes against Celsius’ claims and a certain optimism that began to hover in the market after the company paid off millions of dollars in loans it had taken out on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The hope was that the values ​​would be used to reimburse users, but the suspicion that Celsius is just recovering cryptocurrencies that had been given in guarantees to liquidate them on the market is gaining strength. Just last week, Celsius recovered the equivalent of $866 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) derivatives. On the other hand, Voyager, the crypto lending and trading platform that also suffered from the 3AC crash and halted customer withdrawals, presented a recovery plan this week that appears to have been well received by customers. One indication is the 250% rise in the Voyager Token (VGX), a digital asset that, according to the proposal, could be part of the reimbursement package for affected users (the VGX token is not listed among the highest highs of the day because it is not one of the 100 largest by market value). Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,805.46 +0.8% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,073.22 +1.5% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 226.69 +2.2% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.315941 +1.9% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.429715 +0.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours AAVE (AAVE) US$ 72.91 +10.5% DAO Curve (CRV) US$ 0.941053 +7.1% Serum (SRM) $1.04 +6.7% ApeCoin (APE) $4.47 +5.6% Arweave (ar) $11.44 +5.5%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Ecomi (IMO) US$ 0.00148846 -7.9% Loopring (LRC) US$ 0.370818 -2.3% Tezos (XTZ) $1.48 -two% TerraClassicUSD US$ 0.04215644 -1.6% Tenset (10SET) $3.16 -0.6%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 17.35 -4.76% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 25.70 -3.01% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 16.95 -5.72% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 19.95 +4.38% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 18.13 -5.17% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.80 1.15% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.14 -8% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.75 -4.82% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 4.99 -3.85% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 26.00 -7.34%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (13):

BC suspects money laundering on Binance, says newspaper

The Central Bank of Brazil suspects that Binance has been used for money laundering operations, according to a Folha de S.Paulo report published last night.

According to the newspaper, which had access to a notification sent to the Acesso bank, which operated Binance transactions via Pix with Capitual, the BC wanted more identity information from the broker’s clients to investigate the possible practice of the crime of laundering.

Despite having helped to move BRL 40 billion from Binance in 2021, Acesso had no knowledge about the owners of the money or the origin of the values.

US opens public consultation on crypto regulation bill

The US Treasury Department has opened a public consultation to receive contributions to the project proposed by President Joe Biden that aims to create new rules for the cryptocurrency sector.

In March, Biden ordered, via executive order, that several US agencies begin work on a comprehensive system to oversee digital assets.

“The Treasury Department is seeking to benefit from the experience of the American people and market participants by soliciting public comment as we engage in this important work,” said Nellie Liang, the Treasury’s under secretary for domestic finance, in a statement.

Contributions will be received by August 8.

(More Informations soon)

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related