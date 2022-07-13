Deezer reveals the most listened to songs in the 1st half of 2022 – Jornal do Oeste

Deezer released the survey of the most listened to songs in Brazil and in the world in the first half of 2022. The list includes hits from new names in the music scene, as well as established artists, who returned to the platform’s ranking, thanks to the success of the tracks. of movies and series.

In first place overall is the song Abcdefu, by 17-year-old singer Gayle Rutherford, which went viral on the networks and resembles a mix of pop and rock in the 2000s. In second place was Enemy, by the band Imagine Dragons, which served as the soundtrack for the Arcane animated series. Cold Heart, by Dua Lipa and Elton John, closes the Top 3.

In Brazil, the top was Malvadão 3, by Rio de Janeiro rapper Xamã. In second place came Mal Feito, by Hugo and Guilherme, in partnership with Marília Mendonça, which was released with the permission of the singer’s family. Arrahão, by the country duo Henrique and Juliano, came in third.

In the ranking of languages ​​with the most streams on the platform in the period, English, French and Portuguese are in the top 3. A highlight goes to the Rap genre, which has been adopted elsewhere and makes Spanish, Arabic and Russian appear on this list. . The K-pop phenomenon leaves the Korean language in the Top 10.

Check out the full ranking of the most listened to songs on Deezer:

The 10 most in the world in the first half of 2022:

1- Abcdefu – Gayle

2- Enemy – Imagine Dragons

3- Cold Heart – Dua Lipa – Elton John

4- Heat Waves – Glass Animals

5- Chief – Nest

6- Bad Guy 3 – Shaman

7- Click click pan pan – Yans

8- As It Was – Harry Styles

9- Pepas – Farruko

10- Easy On Me – Adele

The top 10 of the semester in Brazil:

1- Bad Guy 3 – Shaman

2- Badly Done – Hugo and Guilherme (part. Marília Mendonça)

3- Scratch – Henrique and Julian

4- Blocked – Gusttavo Lima

5- Wetting the Wheel – Jorge & Mateus

6- Threat – Paulo Pires

7- Forget Me If You Can – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa

8- Take Take Vapo Vapo – Zé Felipe

9- Dancer – Pedro Sampaio

10- Crazy Parade – Mari Fernandez

Languages ​​with the most streams on Deezer:

English

French

Portuguese

Spanish

German

Korean

Italian

Arabic

Russian

Turkish