Derived to have Oscar-winning screenwriter

The JohnWick universe continues to expand, with two projects following the saga of the assassin played by Keanu Reeves, the prequel series The Continental and the spin-off Ballerina.

Officially announced at CinemaCon 2022, Ballerina will begin filming this summer. The direction will be by Len Wiseman (Angels of the Night), and a great addition was made in the film starring Ana de Armas.

During an interview with Elle, the actress revealed that an Oscar-winning screenwriter will be responsible for the project: ‘It was very important for me to hire a screenwriter, because until that moment, when I got involved in the project, it was just the director, Len Wiseman, and another face. And I was like, ‘This isn’t going to work.’ So I interviewed, like, five or six female writers. We hired Emerald Fennell, which I was very proud of.’

Emerald Fennel, director and screenwriter of Bela Vingana, the film won in the category of best original screenplay at the 2021 Oscars, in the article on We Got This Covered, also reports how Ana de Armas plays a functional role in the production, by contributing to the choice of screenwriter .

John Wick 4 and the future of the franchise

Plot details are being kept under wraps. However, it is known that John Wick 4 will feature several new characters.

The third film in the franchise saw John Wick struggling to get out of New York, when a $14 million contract makes him the target of the world’s biggest killers.

In addition to the fourth film and the derivative with Ana de Armas, the franchise will feature O Continental with a large cast and millionaire budget.

John Wick 4, with Keanu Reeves, hits theaters on March 24, 2023

