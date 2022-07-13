Disneyland Paris opens Marvel-themed area

Disclosure Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, one of the attractions of the new area

Movie stars including Brie Larson, the Captain Marvel of movies, joined Disney bosses over the weekend to mark the grand opening of the Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. Also on stage were Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek and Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski. More than 1,200 ceremony guests were the first to discover the Marvel Avengers Campus, which opens to the public on July 20.

“This is an incredible year for Disneyland Paris. In March, we kicked off our 30th anniversary celebration, inviting guests to step into a new era with us. As part of this milestone for our resort, Marvel Avengers Campus marks a significant step forward in the ongoing expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park and our overall transformation, with original storytelling and a unique experience.”

The thematic area aims to bring the Avengers movies, television series and comics to life. Visitors can meet Spider-Man, Iron Man or Captain Marvel in a new dedicated building, the Hero Training Facility. A dynamic “freeze frame” video sequence created by Disney PhotoPass with 27 cameras can capture these meetings.

Visitors can also see Thor and his mighty hammer; train with Black Panther’s protectors, the Dora Milaje; and learn how to become an Allied Warrior of Wakanda. Other attractions include a roller coaster, called Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, and Spider-Man Web Adventure, where technology allows guests to spin webs from their wrists.

Dining options will be available at locations such as Pym Kitchen and Stark Factory, and souvenirs will be on sale at the Mission Equipment store.