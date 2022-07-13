documentary will show TikTok’s influence on viewers Rolling Stone

Documentary will be produced by NBC News and will feature testimonials from the artists’ lawyers

THE NBC News will release a new documentary about the trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard on digital channels this Wednesday, 13th, according to Variety. The new production looks at the influence of social media, especially TikTok, on viewers.

Entitled A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Mediathe documentary will be available on the platform NBC News Now and will be available for streaming on demand on NBCNews.com.

The documentary’s description states that the production will run for 30 minutes, and will examine the different reactions of the trial, looking at the outcome and understanding what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.

Furthermore, A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage were their only source of news.

Featured interviews include Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoftthe CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Ruth GlennAmerican University law professor and expert on gender violence, Jamie Abrams and expert reporters from NBC News and the magazine people and much more.

Check out the trailer below A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Truth in the Age of Social Mediaproduced by the unit NBC News Digital Docs.

Johnny Depp case x Amber Heard

depp won the defamation suit against his ex-wife in Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, USA on June 1. During the process, more than 100 hours of witness statements were heard, in addition to recorded audio and live testimonies from depp and heardaccording to the CNN Brazil.

The defamation lawsuit filed against the actress is based on an article she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. The Washington Post. In it, the artist does not cite depp, but claims to be a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The ex-couple’s trial process began on April 11.