Donald Trump’s Tweet That Incited Attack on Capitol Hill, Commission Says | World

A tweet by Donald Trump mobilized far-right supporters to go to the US capital, Washington, on the day of the invasion of Capitol Hill, home of the US Congress, according to a congressional committee.

The former president, who ruled the country from 2017 to 2021, made the post after “the craziest meeting of his presidency”, said a lawmaker who is part of the commission.

On the occasion, Trump made an appeal to his supporters, despite being repeatedly told by aides that he had lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

The committee accuses Trump of trying to stage a coup to stay in power.

Donald Trump supporters stormed Congress on January 6, 2021, as lawmakers gathered to formally certify Biden’s victory.

Hours before the hearing on Tuesday (12), Trump attacked the committee of the House of Representatives (equivalent to the House of Representatives in Brazil) – led by Democrats, opposed to his government – on his social media platform Truth Social. The then president called the Democrats “hacks and thugs”, who would be perpetrating a “hoax”.

The commission has been conducting a nearly year-long investigation into the attack on the Capitol.

Tuesday’s hearing, the seventh since June, focused on a tweet Trump posted in the early hours of December 19, 2020, and a tense six-hour meeting at the White House before the post.

2 of 3 Pro-Donald Trump protesters during an event that led to the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 — Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP Protesters in favor of Donald Trump during an event that led to the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat on the committee, said the meeting was described as “unbalanced” and “not normal.”

Trump had already been told by White House aides and people within his own campaign team that he should grant Biden victory.

However, on December 18, he received at the White House some informal advisers who urged him to follow through with baseless allegations of electoral fraud. The group — which included his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn — suggested that Trump order the military to seize state polls.

The meeting was interrupted by aides as well as then-White House attorney Pat Cipollone.

“I don’t think any of these people were giving the president good advice,” Cipollone said in recorded testimony to the commission.

The discussion lasted hours and Cipollone said he was attacked “verbally”, but that he continued to “resist”. At one point, he asked the others, “Where is the evidence?” According to their testimony to the committee, they did not present any evidence that there had been electoral fraud.

The meeting ended after midnight with the rejection of the idea of ​​seizing ballot boxes. Trump’s tweet — sent at 1:42 am local time — told his supporters: “Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 election. [Washington] DC on January 6th. Be there, you will be crazy (“wild”, which can be translated as “crazy”, “savage” or “fierce”).

The post, Raskin argues, “electrified and mobilized his supporters,” who believed Trump’s claims that the election had been stolen.

The commission concluded that the tweet was a call to action for extremist groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. Two members of these groups await trial on conspiracy charges related to the Capitol riot.

An anonymous Twitter official told the committee that he saw an increase in violent rhetoric on the internet following the tweet. Raskin said some of the reactions were “overtly homicidal”.

Committee members try to draw a direct line between the social media post and the violence on Jan. The commission seeks to gather evidence that Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat constitute illegal conduct.

At Tuesday’s hearing, it was also said that Trump had tried to contact someone connected to the congressional committee to raise the possibility of interfering in the witness selection process.

Liz Cheney, one of the two Republicans on the committee, said she had notified the Department of Justice (a body equivalent to the Ministry of Justice in Brazil).

The congresswoman, who represents the state of Wyoming, said the person Trump tried to contact did not answer her call and instead alerted a lawyer.

Another witness on Tuesday was Stephen Ayres, an Ohio State resident who pleaded guilty to participating in the capitol raid.

Ayres surprised people in the courtroom when he approached two of the officers injured in the melee and shook their hands. More than 140 police officers were injured in the riot.

3 of 3 Stephen Ayres shakes hands with Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn after testifying — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/via BBC Stephen Ayres shakes hands with Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn after testifying – Photo: GETTY IMAGES/via BBC

One of the officers, Harry Dunn, described the conversation to BBC News reporter Tara McKelvey, who attended the hearing.

“He apologized,” Dunn said. “I’m trying to process.”

Trump – who has hinted he may run for the White House again in 2024 – said the hearings are an attempt to distract Americans from the “disaster” that is Joe Biden’s Democratic administration amid escalating inflation.