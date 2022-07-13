EA says there is a build of the new skateboard. over the internet and warns players not to download

Studio guarantees that other closed tests will take place this year

Electronic Arts has already made it clear that the new title in the franchise “skateboard.” is in early stages of development. Several videos of a closed test have already leaked, confirming that the game still has a long way to go. Now EA itself says that there is a build of the game on the internet and warns not to download it.

In its blog, the developer said that it is aware that a version of the game used in the closed tests was distributed without its authorization. “We are aware of a version of the game that has been distributed without our authorization. This build is from September 2021 and we never (were) intended to use it outside (for the build)”, comments EA.

She warns of the dangers of downloading files from unknown sources and reminds her of the consequences of breaking some company terms. “While we understand that you are excited to pick up the game, we encourage you to be careful when downloading files from unknown sources (and reminding you of the potential consequences of breaking EA’s terms of service),” adds the developer.

More videos of the new Skate leak and reveal a lot of the gameplay

EA ensures that the best way to get your hands on skateboarding. now it’s signing up for the closed test that the studio has been doing. According to her, other moments for the game to be tested will happen throughout the year and you can register here.

– Continues after advertising –

EA thanks the fans

In addition to dropping the warning, EA also thanks fans for the “amazing reaction” to the trailer showing that the game is still in “pre-pre-pre-alpha”.

“What a crazy week. First, we want to thank you all for the amazing reaction to ‘Still Working On It’. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t nervous sharing the first skateboard gameplay trailer in 12 years, but your positivity , comments, shares and reactions in general have been amazing to see.

The team continues to look into all of your feedback and is energized by your messages. We were also impressed by how many of you signed up for the closed test and we can’t wait to get you to play.”

There is no release window for the new skateboard yet, nor platforms on which the game will be released.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Gamesradar Source: EA