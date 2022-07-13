Emmy 2022: MUST-SEE Nominated Series to Watch on Amazon Prime Video – Series News

The award ceremony considered the “Oscar of TV” takes place on September 12.

The list of nominees for the Emmy 2022 was released this Tuesday (12), bringing great series to the spotlight of what is considered the “Oscars of TV”. The attraction of the moment, The Boys, failed to release Season 3 in time to secure the subscription, but other must-see hits in the Amazon Prime Video catalog were named.

Check out below the series you need to watch before the awards show, which takes place on September 12. Available on Prime Video, the selection also features attractions from channels available within the platform, such as Starzplay and Paramount+.

Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Nominated for Comedy Series, Including Supporting Actress and Actor, Wonderful Mrs. Maisel is one of Prime Video’s treasures. In the plot, Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) didn’t want much more than a normal life. But not everything is as expected, and she has to depend on what else she can do well. And the difference between an elite housewife and a stand-up comedian in a hipster bar isn’t all that scary.

The Great

The Great tells the story of Catherine II’s (Elle Fanning) rise as Empress of Russia during the second half of the 18th century. She was the longest-reigning female leader during the Russian empire and was marked as one of the most powerful of her time. The plot also follows the troubled marriage of the infamous empress to Tsar Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). Both of the aforementioned actors were nominated for an Emmy this year.

yellowjackets

Yellowjackets chronicles the journey of a high school girls’ football team who survived a plane crash in the distant Ontario wilderness. The series blends psychological horror and drama into a story of survival. 25 years later, we follow a complicated but talented team grow into a wild clan as they try to rebuild their lives as grown women. They realize that the past is hard to ignore and what began in the desert is far from over.