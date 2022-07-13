Emmy 2022: Zendaya becomes youngest actress to be nominated twice – Vogue

+



Zendaya at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Just give her! This Tuesday (12.07) the list of nominees for Emmy Awards 2022 came out and Zendaya grabbed another nomination in the category of “Best Actress in a Drama Series” for her role as Rue, the protagonist of euphoriafrom HBO.

With this, Zendaya becomes the youngest person to be nominated twice for Best Actress in a Drama Series — she is 25 years old. It is worth remembering that the artist has already made history with her character in the production of Sam Levinson by being the youngest winner of the statuette for best actress in a drama series, in 2020, when she was just 24 years old.

In addition, it is worth remembering that she is the second black woman to win in this category. The first of these was Viola Davis, for her performance as Annalize Keating, in How To Get Away With Murder, in 2015.

What is the Emmy Awards and how does the award work?

The Emmy is presented at a number of events throughout the year—each honoring one of the television industry’s sectors. But the most important of them is the Primetime Emmywhich recognizes the work of North American prime-time programming.

There are also specific awards, with their own ceremonies, for sports programming (Sports Emmys), journalism (News and Documentary Emmys), technology (Technology and Engineering Emmys), regional programming (Regional Emmys), and school and university audiovisual production.

When will the 2022 Emmy Awards take place?

The Emmy Awards will take place on the day September 12tha Monday, and it will be broadcast live worldwide from 9 pm to midnight (Brasilia time). Applications for the award were made between June 2021 and May 2022 and the votes that will define the winners will take place between August 12 and 22.

How to watch the Emmy Awards live?

The 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony will be broadcast in the United States on NBC because of the rotation between open channels in the country. The last time NBC aired the awards was in 2018 with presenters Michael Che and Colin Jost. For this year, the presenters have not yet been announced, as well as the production list. Anxiety is high, as it is the biggest awards event after the 2022 Oscars.

Series that should be on the nominees list

The series are always featured in the Emmy awards and, even without the list of competitors already published, much is said about the possible nominations.

The total number of entries has increased this year in most categories. In drama series, there are 171 candidates, while in comics, there are 118 titles up for voting. In limited or anthological series, a category that continues to evolve with rules that change from year to year, there are 61 programs. In the TV movie race, this year there are 48 titles vying for shortlisted spots, compared with 41 and 28 in the last two years.

Apple TV’s Ted Lasso series (Photo: publicity/Apple TV)

From Apple TV, the series Ted Lasso is a comedy series that should be among the nominees to take the Emmy. The story is about the life of an American football coach, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), who is faced with challenges when he is hired to coach an English team. Having no experience with the sport, he will receive help from coach Barba (Brendan Hunt), who tries to manage the club’s problems.

Charithra Chandran shared her beauty secrets for acting in Bridgerton (Photo: Playback / Netflix)

Record audience on Netflix, bridgerton is a drama series that is already in its second season and has racked up 193 million hours watched in its first weekend. The latest season follows the story of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who is in search of a wife. Involved with sisters Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran), he finds himself in a dangerous triangle that divides between scandal and desire.

Only Murders in the Building, by Star Plus (Photo: publicity/ Star Plus)

Only Murders in the Buildingfrom Star Plus, is a comedy that tells the story of three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and who suddenly become involved in a real-life crime. When a gruesome death happens inside an Upper West Side apartment building, the trio, made up of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short), begin to suspect murder and use their knowledge to investigate. the case.

Scene from Round 6 (or Squid Game, in the original title) (Photo: Disclosure / Netflix)

Another series that should be among the nominees is round 6, from Netflix. The series talks about Seong Gi-hun, a divorced and indebted driver, who is invited to play a series of games with the aim of winning a big cash prize. When he accepts the offer, he is taken to an unknown place where he finds himself among 455 other players who are also deeply in debt.

HBO must be a strong contender, as it has submitted several of its successful productions to the Emmy jury. Among them, Barry, Euphoria, Succession and Peacemaker.