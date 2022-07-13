Emmy nominees in major categories – International

Here is a list of the nominees in the main categories of the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, which will be presented in Los Angeles on September 12th.

HBO’s “Succession” leads with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 each.

– Best drama series –

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Break”

“Round 6”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

– Best comedy series –

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“hacks”

“The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

– Best Actor in a Drama Series –

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Rupture”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

– Best Actress in a Drama Series –

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

– Best Actor in a Comedy Series –

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

– Best Actress in a Comedy Series –

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

– Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series –

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Rupture”

Christopher Walken, “Rupture”

Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”

– Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series –

Patricia Arquette, “Rupture”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

– Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series –

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

– Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series –

Alex Borstein, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

– Best limited or anthology series –

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

– Best TV movie –

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

– Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie –

Colin Firth, “The Ladder”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Estao Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

– Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie –

Toni Collette, “The Ladder”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

– Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie –

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

– Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie –

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Top 10 programs with the most general indications:

“Succession” – 25

“Ted Lasso” – 20

“The White Lotus” – 20

“Hacks” – 17

“Only Murders in the Building” – 17

“Euphoria” – 16

“Barry” – 14

“Dopesick” – 14

“Rupture” – 14

“Round 6” – 14