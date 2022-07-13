Endrick makes a video ‘poking’ São Paulo, thanks Palmeiras and cheering fans: “They felt too much”

After confirming the qualification for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América with the aggregate score of 8 to 0 over Cerro Porteño, Palmeiras continues with an unstable moment in the Brazilian Championship. There are three straight matches, with one defeat and two draws, the last against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, and the team sees the rivals reduce the distance to the lead, with 30 points.

On the other hand, outside the four lines, Alviverde fans start to comment on the club’s transfer market. The two forwards who arrived in the last international window, Merentiel and López, will be able to play as early as next week, and another name draws attention to the month of July: Endrick. The young standout in the youth categories of Verdão turns 16 this month and will be able to move up to the professional ranks.

Sensation of all categories where he played at Palmeiras, including the last edition of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, under-21 tournament at the time, where he was champion and top scorer. In addition, the expectations of the fans increased even more this Wednesday (13), when the young man published a video on social networks about his career progress so far, and took the opportunity to “poke” a rival.

In the video, Endrick comments on the refusal he received from São Paulo a few years ago, when Tricolor did not accept to pay for his parents’ housing in the city. In the sequence, he thanks Palmeiras for having accepted him, showing some of his goals and background shots. The Alviverde fans “crazy” the São Paulo on social networks. “They felt too much”, said a Palmeirense, while rivals criticized the boy.