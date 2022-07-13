Everton Felipe agrees to leave Sport to play in Portuguese football

The attacking midfielder Everton Felipe is leaving Sport towards European football, and no longer competes in Serie B. According to information gathered by the report of the NE45, the player will play in Portugal, for Portimonense, a club in the first division. According to Marineu Barros, the player’s agent, the club keeps a percentage of 15% of the economic rights.

Recently, the athlete received polls from a club in Austria and another in Dubai. The “Juvenil”, has a contract with Sport until the end of the year and can sign a pre-contract with another team from this month of July. The lion will receive compensation, however, the agent said he could not reveal the values!

The Leão came to look for the athlete aiming at a renewal, however, the negotiations did not go ahead. Last month, Everton had to undergo emergency surgery for appendicitis.

Everton Felipe was revealed by Sport and returned to the club in 2021. In this period, he played 35 matches, scored a goal and provided an assist. In all, there are 156 games, scoring nine goals. The midfielder also has passages in Brazil through Cruzeiro, São Paulo and Atlético-GO.

