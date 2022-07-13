Evtol: ‘Air One’ flying car successfully completes flight tests

The air mobility segment is gaining traction in the automotive industry. Despite still having to overcome several obstacles to become something viable, many startups are dedicated to the eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Aircraft) niche creating new concepts.

One of them is the Israeli Air EV, which has just announced that it has successfully completed new floating flight tests with its prototype, the Air One. The company sparked media interest last year with its model “based on automotive DNA”.

Image: Air EV/Disclosure

The prototype also underwent drop, propulsion and stability tests, as well as power usage and performance. The video below released on Tuesday (12) shows more details about the tests of the Air One.

More flights are scheduled for 2022, with a possible delivery date of 2024.

“It was really inspiring to see the Air One take off for the first time. We’ve been on this journey for almost five years and we can’t wait for the public to join us,” said Rani Plaut, CEO of the startup, in a statement.

The first official take-off of Air One was on June 21, in Megiddo, Israel. At the time, the 868 kg prototype was able to take off, hover and land without problems.

It is worth mentioning that one of the differences between the Air One and other eVTOLs is the fact that the model is designed for personal use. With retractable landing gear, folding wings and sporty air, the idea is that the vehicle can be parked in the garage and used for daily commuting (provided the owner has pilot certification).

With a top speed of 250 km/h, the Air One can carry two people and a payload of up to 250 kg. The range per charge is about 177 km, according to the manufacturer. For now, interested parties can reserve a unit for a fee of US$ 1,000. The final price, however, should start at US$ 150,000.

Via: Autoevolution

