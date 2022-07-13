Fight between Atlético Mineiro fans on their way to Rio closes BR-040 and leaves 4 injured | Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Highway Police reported that a clash between Atlético Mineiro fans on the way to the game with Flamengo quickly closed the BR-040, in Petrópolis, and left 4 injured this Wednesday (13).

According to the PRF, the lane was quickly closed and, after a confrontation between members of two organized groups, the buses moved to Rio. In the inspection of the PRF on the buses of Atlético Mineiro fans, a machete was found with a man. The man was taken to the Special Court in Maracanã.

The PM escorted the group to Rio. Four more people were arrested.

This morning, Flamengo fans started a fireworks in front of the hotel where the football delegation of Atlético Mineiro, in Copacabana, was staying. According to the PM, police officers from the 19th BPM (Copacabana) dispersed the mobilization. Fireworks were seized.

The capital of Rio de Janeiro will have several traffic bans for the departure in the Maracanã region, in the North Zone:

– Professor Eurico Rabelo Street;

– Rua Visconde de Itamarati, between Rua São Francisco Xavier and Rua Professor Eurico Rabelo;

– Rua Isidro de Figueiredo;

– Rua Conselheiro Olegário;

– Rua Mata Machado, between Avenida Paula Sousa and Avenida Maracanã;

– Avenida Maracanã, in both directions, between Rua São Francisco Xavier and Avenida Presidente Castelo Branco (West Radial).

– Avenida Presidente Castelo Branco (West Radial), towards the Center, between Rua São Francisco Xavier and Avenida Maracanã;

– Oduvaldo Cozzi Viaduct, at the accesses to Avenida Maracanã.