Find out who Fausto Vera is, the midfielder who can reach Corinthians

Corinthians made this Tuesday (12) an attack by midfielder Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniors. At 22 years old, the youngster is seen as one of the great promises of Argentine football in recent years.

There is even some frustration on the part of some Argentines with the possibility of Vera leaving the team in which he was formed for another in Brazilian football, which should be confirmed in the coming days. It was estimated among Porteños that when the midfielder left Argentinos Juniors it would be for a high-ranking team in Europe, which will not happen, with the athlete’s imminent agreement with Timão.

It is worth mentioning that Genk, a club from Belgium, also wants to hire Fausto Vera and presented a financial proposal similar to that of Timão for the purchase of the player. However, the representatives of the steering wheel are on the Corinthians side and play favorably for an agreement between the athlete and the People’s Team.

The midfielder was valued at 10 million euros (R$ 54.5 million, at the current price) by Argentinos Juniors, but the team’s delicate financial moment made the direction stipulate a lower value.

Corinthians initially offered 4 million euros (R$ 21.8 million, at the current price) for the player, but in a second proposal it reached an amount close to 6 million euros (R$ 32.7 million, at the current price). , a value that pleases the Buenos Aires team.

The midfielder’s agents were excited about the Corinthian onslaught, as they believe that the black-and-white club is a good showcase to value the asset and in the future sell it to a major European club.

Fausto Vera is represented by Kristian Bereit, an Englishman who is part of the ICM Stellar Sports team of agents, who takes care of the careers of names such as: Camavinga, from Real Madrid, Luke Shaw, from Manchester United, Grealish, from Manchester City, Konaté, of Liverpool, among others.

How the Argentine midfielder plays

Fausto Vera usually acts as the first man in midfield, he is a good scorer, but he also knows how to play with the ball at his feet, as pointed out by journalist Alejandro Giordano, who follows the Argentinos Juniors team through ESPN channels in Argentina.

“He is a great central midfielder. He has good ball control, short and long passes and since the last few months he has started to shoot more on goals. He is very complete, the best player in Argentinos Juniors and one of the best in the Argentine League.” “, said Giordano to Lance!.

According to platform ‘SofaScore’Vera has 187 balls recovered and 50 tackles in 25 games played in 2022. In addition, the athlete’s use in passes is 84% ​​and 66% in dribbling.

Regarding the finalizations, there were 40, 12 towards the opposing goal and three resulting in goals. Vera is evolving on this foundation, as highlighted above by Alejandro Giordano. The Argentine revelation also counts three assists in the year.

By way of comparison, the current ‘owner of the Corinthians midfield’ is Du Queiroz, who is the same age as Fausto and has an average number very similar to that of the Argentine.

Du played 11 times more than Vera in the year, 36 games, registering 143 balls recovered and 56 tackles, in addition to an 87% use in passes and 66% in dribbles and three assists.

Timão’s target entered the radar of big clubs in Argentina, but the economic difficulty experienced by the country made it impossible for local teams to have the money to take the steering wheel of Argentinos Juniors.

Beloved by Schelotto and Mascherano fan

Fausto Vera is even the darling of coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto. The professional, who was an Argentine idol as an athlete, currently manages the Paraguay national team and has sometimes tried to convince the Argentinos Juniors midfielder to acquire Paraguayan nationality, a country in which the player’s grandparents were born.

Even so, Vera decided to play for Argentina, where he has been a constant presence in the youth teams since 2017, when he played in the South American under-17.

The midfielder also competed in the South American Championship and the U-20 World Cup in 2019, and was in the squad that represented the ‘hermanos’ at the Tokyo Olympics last year, which ended up with the gold medal for Brazil. , at Soccer.

The possible reinforcement of Corinthians has as its idol an athlete who wore the Corinthians shirt: Javier Mascherano. Fausto Vera followed the midfielder’s heyday with the Barcelona shirt and being one of the leaders of the Argentine national team.