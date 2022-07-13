Flamengo announces Rodrigo Caio’s new knee injury and does not rule out surgery

This Tuesday (12), Flamengo announced that the defender had an injury to the medial meniscus of his left knee.

This Tuesday (12), the Flamengo announced that Rodrigo Caio had found a new left knee injury. In a statement via social media, the carioca club has not yet ruled out performing surgery.

“Athlete Rodrigo Caio suffered a sprain in his left knee, in the match against Corinthians, last Sunday (10). After medical evaluation and radiological examinations, an injury to the medial meniscus was found,” said the club.

Also according to Flamengo, initially, in common agreement between the medical department and the player, conservative treatment was chosen, through physiotherapy and specific rehabilitation. However, if the same is not successful, an arthroscopy is not ruled out.

Last Sunday (10), in the 1-0 defeat to Corinthiansat Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian, the defender suffered a step in the first half and felt severe pain in his left knee. Rodrigo Caio was replaced with 23 minutes from the first stage.

At the end of June, the athlete had also presented a problem in the same knee. Before the first game against Tolima (COL)for the round of 16 of the CONMEBOL Libertadores, he was absent from Flamengo after having pes anserinus tendinitis in his left knee.