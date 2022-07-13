Flamengo has an agreement with Wallace, and the midfielder’s desire is an asset in the negotiation with Udinese | Flamengo

Flamengo had new rounds of negotiations with Udinese for midfielder Wallace, and the idea is to try to secure the signing in the coming days with the departure of the player’s representatives to Italy this Thursday. The big trump card is Wallace’s big wish.

The 27-year-old midfielder already has all the details of the contract agreed with Flamengo, but the board still needs to convince the Italians to reduce the request. This is where the player’s desire can be decisive.

Udinese paid €6m for his signing in 2019, and his contract runs for another two years. The athlete’s representatives also argue that this is the ideal time for the Italians to recoup their investment before the bond gets closer to the end and its market value declines.

Wallace had great prominence in the last Italian season, and that’s why Udinese has no interest in his departure. According to Sofascore, the midfielder was second in tackles in the Italian Championship, and led his team in several statistics.

In addition to Wallace, the board is negotiating the loan of Wendel, from Zenit. The midfielder has approached an agreement with Flamengo, but does not want to unilaterally suspend his contract with the Russian club, with whom he has a contract for another three seasons.

FIFA authorized the suspension of the contract until June 2023 due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Attempts follow. Arsenal and West Ham have consulted for the player.

Flamengo has a busy window. The club has already signed Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal, who will be available from the 18th of July, and still intends to hire a striker on the side and, if a good option appears on the market, a right-back. Remembering that for the quarter-finals of Libertadores, only three changes are possible in the list of entries.

