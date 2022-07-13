Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: Galo fans receive hostile messages on banners upon arrival in Rio | football

In the early hours of Tuesday to Wednesday, the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro seized fireworks left behind by Flamengo fans who tried to disturb the stay of the Atlético-MG delegation in Copacabana. The teams enter the field this Wednesday, for the decisive duel of the Copa do Brasil.

Around 2 am, the hotel where Galo is staying in the south of Rio was the target of a fireworks that lasted about six minutes. The Military Police dispersed the fireworks bearers. In the networks, PMERJ reported the approach:

– Fans started a fireworks in front of a hotel where a football delegation is hosted on the edge of Copacabana. In quick intervention, police officers from #19BPM dispersed the mobilization. Those involved fled and several fireworks were seized – he wrote.

The Atlético delegation arrived in Copacabana at 9:45 pm on Tuesday, after a chartered flight from Belo Horizonte. There is a redoubled attention due to the atmosphere created for the match.

On the BR-040, a stretch that connects BH to Rio, Atlético fans observed some lanes stretched out on viaducts, marking the mileage left to reach “hell”, in reference to Gabigol’s words after the first leg at Mineirão.

“Welcome to hell”, “X km to hell”, were the messages on the banners for the traveling Atleticans

Atlético’s management expressed concern about the safety of the match and even met with the Public Ministry of Rio last week, agreeing on a special escort scheme for fans. The Galo players are still focused for the match at 21:30, at Maracanã. The Minas Gerais team seeks, at least, a draw to guarantee a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

The arrival of the alvinegra delegation was smooth, with few fans and onlookers at the door of the hotel on Tuesday night. The players entered the hotel quickly, and had the protection of three police cars. Galo intends not to extend his stay in Rio, and will return to Belo Horizonte soon after the end of the confrontation against Flamengo at Maracanã.

The recommendation for Atlético fans is to arrive early at the stadium, avoid walking on the streets with Galo shirts, and get into the Maracanã chairs as quickly as possible. Atlético’s fans will be in Setor Sul B (Visitor), with access from Rua Professor Eurico Rabello. And the exchange of the voucher for the ticket takes place at 19:00, at the Container Célio de Barros (Entrance – Gate 11).

