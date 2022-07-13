Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: with Keno, Galo arrives in Rio to decide classification in the Copa do Brasil | athletic-mg

The Atlético-MG delegation arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday night. With about a hundred fans outside the hotel, the Galo bus parked in Copacabana around 9:45 pm. The striker Keno, who was in the DM and was doubtful, traveled and should be related to the duel with Flamengo.

Atlético ended the preparation for the Copa do Brasil match still in Belo Horizonte. You will spend just over 24 hours in the Marvelous City. Right after the game that is worth a spot in the quarterfinals, which starts at 9:30 pm this Wednesday at Maracanã, the Minas Gerais club returns to BH.

1 of 3 Arrival of the Atlético delegation at a hotel in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Fred Ribeiro Arrival of the Atlético delegation at a hotel in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Fred Ribeiro

Atlético face Flamengo and need any win or draw to seal the spot. In the first game of the dispute, at Mineirão, Galo won 2-1. It is worth mentioning that the criterion of visiting goals as a tiebreaker no longer exists. Any victory by Flamengo by the minimum advantage will lead the dispute to penalties.

The Maracanã will be packed on Wednesday. For Atlético, around 4,500 entries were made available. There are many caravans of Atletico fans to Rio de Janeiro, and it is recommended that extra attention be paid when accessing the stadium, due to the animosity between the two fans and also directors.

Atletico likely starting lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva and Alonso, Arana; Allan and Otávio (Jair); Nacho, Zaracho, Vargas (Ademir) and Hulk.

Galo even expressed concern about the safety of its fans. He held a meeting at the MPF in Rio de Janeiro last week. Police authorities set up a special scheme, mainly on the stretch of BR-040 that connects MG to Rio.

