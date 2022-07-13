Flu suffers millionaire lawsuit from Hudson, who alleges dismissal still injured

From group player, undisputed leadership in the squad and closed with the presidency to rival in Justice. In a few months, the scenario involving the now ex-midfielder Hudson with Fluminense changed drastically. Athlete of the club between 2020 and 2021, he announced his retirement at the beginning of the current season after leaving the Tricolor and charges an amount of almost R$ 1.5 million, asking for recognition of an accident at work.

In other words, the former player claims that he was released during the tenure period due to an accident at work, due to his injury (he tore the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee in May last year and has not been able to play since). Fluminense renewed for another month, but it was not enough for the athlete, who remained injured. Therefore, his contract would have to be renewed for another 12 months, according to his understanding. Hudson therefore claims the amounts he should receive in this period, including FGTS, totaling R$ 1,428,300.00.

In September of last year, NETFLU already brought first hand the concern of Fluminense to renew with Hudson to avoid problems in court due to a dismissal with the athlete still injured. Despite this, the same thing happened with goalkeeper De Amores. O NETFLU got the action in full from the player. Check out the main parts: