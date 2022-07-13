Former member of the Trump and Bush administrations, Bolton says he helped plan coups in other countries (video)

Admin 15 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

“As someone who has helped plan coups, not here, but, you know, elsewhere, [sei que] this is something that takes a lot of work,” said John Bolton edit




247 – Former US National Security Advisor during part of the Donald Trump administration and the country’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) under George W. Bush, John Boltou admitted on Tuesday (12) that he helped plan coups state in other countries.

In an interview with CNN, Bolton spoke about the congressional commission investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and said that Trump would not have the competence to carry out “a carefully planned coup d’état”. “As someone who has helped plan coups, not here, but, you know, elsewhere, [sei que] this is something that takes a lot of work”, said the counselor.

The journalist asked which scams Bolton was referring to. “I won’t go into the specifics,” he replied.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Asked about Venezuela, the adviser replied: “It was not successful. Not that we had much to do with it, but I saw the work it took for the opposition to try to oust an illegally elected president and fail,” he said. .

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.

To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio

support the 247

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Brazilian driver’s license will be valid in Portugal

Drivers residing in Portugal will now be able to use a Brazilian CNH (Photo: Pixabay) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved