Former US security adviser admits he planned coups d’état

Former aide to the Donald Trump administration in the United States, John Bolton admitted to having helped to plan coups in other countries, during an interview aired by the American broadcaster CNN this Tuesday the 12th.

The interview came the day after Congress held a hearing on the attack by far-right protesters on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, on the occasion of Joe Biden’s victory.

Bolton said he did not consider Trump competent enough to carry out a coup d’etat and added that such an operation “takes work”.

“As someone who helped plan coups, not here, but, you know, other places, that’s a lot of work. That’s not what he [Trump] did,” Bolton declared.

During the Trump administration, Bolton served as National Security Adviser to the United States, but his career included stints in other governments, as in the George W. Bush era, between 2005 and 2006, when he was ambassador to the United Nations.

Congress is working on the hypothesis that Trump tried to carry out a coup in January of last year with the invasion of right-wing extremists at the seat of the Legislative Power. A House committee will look at connections between the former president’s allies and these groups.