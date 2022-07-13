Germany beats Spain and guarantees early qualification to the quarterfinals in the Women’s Euro Cup | international football

In the duel between two teams that are among the favorites for the Women’s Euro Cup title, Germany beat Spain 2-0, in London, and secured in the second round one of the places in Group B for the quarterfinals of the competition, in first place in the key. Another selection already guaranteed in the next phase is the England, leader of Group A .

Alexandra Popp heads in to score Germany's second goal against Spain

Klara Bühl and Alexandra Popp scored, in the first half, the goals that took Germany to six points in Group B. In the other game on Tuesday, Denmark beat Finland 1-0, a goal by Pernille Harder, and reached the same three points as Spain. The Finns, with two defeats, no longer have a chance of qualifying.

As the first tiebreaker in the Euro is the direct confrontation, Germany has already secured the first place, even if it draws on points with Denmark or Spain, since they won both opponents.

The Danish and Spanish will face each other on Saturday, for the third round, to decide the second place in Group B. Due to their better goal difference, Spain will have the advantage of the tie.

Klara Bühl, 21-year-old revelation from Bayern Munich, opened the scoring after just three minutes of play, taking advantage of a wrong exit by Spanish goalkeeper Sandra Paños.