“Giving up for nothing…”; Rizek ‘pins’ Abel and sends a sincere message about the posture of the Palmeiras coach

O palm trees has a decision ahead of him next Thursday (14). After losing the first leg by 1-0, Verdão will face São Paulo again in the second round of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. O Lecture need to beat Tricolor by two or more goals to advance to the quarterfinals of the national tournament.

This is another season in which Verdão under the command of Abel Ferreira has been standing out. Alviverde leads the Brasileirão Serie A, is guaranteed in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, in which it defends the championship, and continues in the fight for a spot among the 8 best of the Copa do Brasil. Since he arrived, the Portuguese has been unanimous in Brazil, but there are still critics of Abel’s stance, who complains a lot about the arbitration during the games.

In his Twitter profile, the journalist and presenter André Rizek criticized the attitude of some gringo coaches. He mentioned that the commanders are excellent professionals, but have a very complaining behavior. “If there’s one thing the excellent foreign coaches haven’t collaborated on at all, it’s the behavior during our games”.

Rizek took advantage of the expulsion of Pezzolano, coach of Cruzeiro, last Tuesday (12), to criticize the expulsion of Vítor Pereira last Sunday (10) and still bug Abel Ferreira, who has this posture of ‘complainer’ almost always. “Terrible Pezzolano today (expelled), terrible Vitor Pereira Sunday (expelled for complaining about a non-existent penalty), terrible Abel (almost always)”.

“Our refereeing is bad! But giving a shit about nothing… Frankly, it doesn’t help. It might be. But giving a shit about nothing doesn’t help either”concluded the journalist, noting that the level of Brazilian refereeing is not ideal, but the attitude of the coaches does not help at all.