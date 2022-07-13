Globoplay premieres in July include ‘Eduardo e Mônica’ and ‘Turma da Mônica’ series – Metro World News Brasil

The month of July has arrived and, with it, the news from the Globoplay catalogue. There are planned about 14 new productions in the catalog – in addition to news that may come out throughout the month.

The highlight of the month goes to the series premiere live action gives “Monica’s Gang”. It takes place in the same universe as the recent films, with Giulia Benite, Kevin Vechiatto, Laura Rauseo, Gabriel Moreira and Emily Nayara in the lead roles. The first season should focus on the arrival of Carminha Frufru (Luiza Gattai) and the problems that this creates for the gang.

There is also the premiere of “Eduardo and Monica” on the platform. The film, inspired by the music of Renato Russo, brings Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone in the roles of the main couple.

Another national cinema title to enter the catalog is “Provisional Measure”, first fiction film directed by Lázaro Ramos. The dystopian plot draws attention for the weighty cast that includes, among several well-known names from TV Globo soap operas, actor Alfred Enoch, from “Harry Potter” and “How to Get Away with Murder”.

Two series receive the final episodes of current seasons in July: “Under pressure” and “The Good Doctor”, both in fifth grade. It also has the inclusion of two classic novels: “Stone on Stone”, from 1992, and “Battle of the sexes”, from 1983.

Check out the premieres scheduled for July:

01/07 – Meu Amigozão – The Greatest Adventure Ever

04/07 – War of the Sexes

07/07 – The Good Doctor – T5.2

07/08 – The Club – T3

07/14 – Clube do Araújo – T2

07/15 – Provisional Measure

07/18 – Stone on Stone

07/25 – For Love

07/29 – Eduardo and Monica

No set day – Monica’s Gang – The Series

No day set – Charmed T4

No day set – High

No day set – Private Eyes

No day set – Magnum PI T3

