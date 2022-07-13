Good or bad? The first reactions of Hidden Agent, with Chris Evans

The first reactions of Hidden Agent, new film with Chris Evans, have been released.

The Netflix feature, which still features Ryan Gosling, is the target of mixed reviews from journalists. Some praise and others end up pointing out negative points (via ScreenRant).

Chris Evans is playing a CIA agent, who begins a global chase to destroy Court Gentry, played by Gosling.

Check out some reactions below.

“The Hidden Agent is two hours of James Bond meeting The Fast and the Furious. Super-exciting action, massive scale and sets, solid, self-aware performances, consistent laughs, lots of fun,” describes Germain Lussier of Gizmodo.

“The Hidden Agent is Netflix’s emptier star project to date,” revealed the NY Times’ Kyle Buchanan.

“The Hidden Agent is just 2 hours of Tom Clancy with bland action scenes in beautiful locations, which leads to the most hilarious and stupidest reveal of villain history I’ve ever seen,” said David Ehrlich of IndieWire.

“Hidden Agent has relentless, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets and brawn,” comments film critic Courtney Howard.

More about Hidden Agent

“CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) was taken out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). In the past, Gentry was a skilled ‘death dealer’, but now he’s the target.

Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA colleague, begins a global pursuit to destroy him. Gentry will need help, and agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) is ready to defend him.”

In addition to Evans and Gosling, the film stars Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfred Woodard.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct. The screenplay was written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The Hidden Agent arrives on Netflix on July 22.