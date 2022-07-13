Hailee Steinfeld Will Reportedly Have Appearances In Different MCU Projects ~ Marvel Universe 616

Hawkeye brought back Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and also introduced us to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Steinfeld was already a fan favorite to play the character and soon became loved by those who knew her through the series. Now it looks like we can expect to see the actress as the character in future projects set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a new Variety article, Steinfeld will be returning as Kate Bishop in several MCU projects.

“A ‘Hawkeye’ spinoff centered around the character Echo (played by Alaqua Cox) is currently in the works,” the article wrote. “And while it hasn’t been officially confirmed, sources say there are plans for Steinfeld to reprise the role of Kate Bishop in other MCU projects going forward.”

Interestingly, one of the projects that was speculated that Kate Bishop could show up would be in Ms Marvel, in an eventual post-credits scene at the end of the season. This rumor was gaining steam when the name of the hairdressing team that was credited in the film appeared as responsible for “Ms Steinfeld”. Although it is probably a mistake, this rumor will or will not be debunked in a few hours.

Regardless, it’s fairly certain that if anyone is responsible for putting together a version of the MCU’s Young Avengers, that someone is certainly Kate Bishop. With that, it would not be strange at all if the actress was appearing here and there playing Nick Fury to form her own team of Avengers. The new generation is popping up here and there as we can see…

