Half of Brazilians accept digital cookies without knowing what they are, says survey

A survey promoted by the digital security company Avast revealed that half of Brazilians accept digital cookies without knowing what they are. Of the 1,000 respondents to the study, only 17% said they had consulted the site’s policies before confirming or denying the functionality.

Cookies are small codes that a website places on the browser of a user to follow the actions and, thus, make the Internet user’s experience more personalized. When the person clicks on accept, information such as consumer location and preferences record, among other features, may be made available to the company that owns the page.

However, some websites may, in turn, collect data to sell or share information with third parties, exposing the user to more invasive monitoring techniques, according to Avast. Targeted advertising, for example, is a case of using cookies.





At least 60% of people surveyed responded that they refuse cookies out of concern for the information collected by the site, while 23% do not accept it because they do not want to receive targeted advertising.

At least 52% of people who say they accept cookies say they take this step to get to websites faster. Among survey participants, two in five said they do not manage saved cookies.

The accumulation of this feature in the browser can slow it down, as new cookies are added to the old ones each time a permission is given by the user.

To clear cookies, simply enter the settings of the browser used. Some external programs also offer features to help the user get rid of the often controversial function.



