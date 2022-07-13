Han Solo’s Alden Ehrenreich Joins the Cast

The series does not yet have a premiere date.

The actor Alden Ehrenreichwho gave life to the young Han Solo in Solo Halo: A Star Wars Story (2018), was cast in the series Iron heart, where it will play a key role. The news came from Deadline, who contacted the marvel studios and got no response.

“Star Alden Ehrenreich is set to play a pivotal role in Marvel’s Ironheart series for Disney+. Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced armor since Iron Man, as Anthony Ramos is also on board.”

In addition, Alden Ehrenreich recently ended his participation in Oppenheimerin Christopher Nolanbeside Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. In addition, the actor will also be seen in the production Cocaine Beara new drama that will hit theaters in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Ironheart series remains in development under the showrunner’s care. Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer) and will star Dominique Thorne.

Source: Deadline