Han Solo’s Star Will Be In New MCU Series

Actor Alden Ehrenreich, known for starring in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is now part of the cast of Ironheart, a series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The series will also feature Dominique Thorne playing Riri Williams.

According to the portal Deadline, the role of Alden will be of great importance in the story of the plot. However, it is not yet known which character the actor will play. The cast will also include Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana and Harper Anthony.

Iron heart

The series in development is a production of Marvel Studios and will be released exclusively on Disney+. The series announcement was made by Kevin Feige in 2020, but there is still not much information released about the plot. In the comic book stories, Ironheart is about young Riri Williams, a student who builds Iron Man’s own armor. Her creativity draws the attention of Tony Stark himself, who decides to support the young woman in her dream of being a heroine.

Alden Ehrenreich in Solo: A Star Wars Story

In Han Solo, the actor is the protagonist of the feature. The plot tells the story of pilot Han Solo who is going through a financial crisis and is looking for work, alongside his girlfriend Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke). Together they have access to a valuable and dangerous substance and because of this, they begin to be persecuted by the Empire, and the couple is separated. Han Solo decides to go undercover in an attempt to return to his homeland and find his beloved.

