Harrison Ford, 80: 5 Actor’s Films Beyond ‘Indiana Jones’

It’s almost automatic: when we think of Harrison Ford, the image that comes to mind is straight out of the classics. Indiana Jones and Star Wars – but the actor, who turns 80 this Wednesday, the 13th, has a vast curriculum, which goes far beyond the most well-known works. Throughout his career, he was marked by his adventurous roles, but he has already taken risks in plots ranging from fun cuteness to insane chases. Next, check out 5 movies of the actor to watch on streaming:

Blade Runner, the Android Hunter (1982)

Where to watch: HBO Max and Now

Regarded as one of the most important films ever released in the field of science fiction, the film follows Harrison Ford as a former elite agent charged with killing androids who return to Earth after being banished from the planet.

Above Suspicion (1990)

Where to watch: HBO Max

When a co-worker is signed, prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Harrison Ford) tries to erase the evidence of the case he had with the victim, but is framed by a direct competitor in the fight for the head of the department. Arrested and determined to prove his innocence, he hires a lawyer and relies only on the help of his wife and an old friend to try to get rid of the crime.

The Fugitive (1993)

Where to watch: HBO Max

Surgeon Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) is convicted of murdering his wife, but escapes execution by escaping during a car accident that would take him to prison. Determined to prove his innocence, the man is forced to cut ties with his friends as he searches for evidence and is pursued by the police.

A Glorious Morning (2010)

Where to watch: Globoplay and Now

Light and fun, the comedy follows Becky Fuller (Rachel McAdams), a television producer who needs to convince the award-winning Mike Pomeroy (Harrison Ford) to leave the head themes aside to present fashion stories alongside a former miss.

The Call of the Wild (2020)

Where to watch: Disney+

Based on the book of the same name by Jack London, released in 1903, the film follows the unexpected relationship between John Thornton (Harrisson Ford) and the puppy Buck, who must adapt to the wildness of Alaska to survive alongside his new friend, after years of living. like a pet dog.