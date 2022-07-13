Have you ever had your Instagram or Facebook account hacked? Know the problem faced by a rattlesnake

TIM and Facebook were ordered to indemnify a customer who had her phone line canceled by a third party and her Instagram account was hacked while the line was under another ownership.

A client filed a lawsuit against Facebook Serviços online do Brasil LTDA and against TIM S/A after her phone account was canceled by a stranger and her Instagram account was invaded due to a failure in the provision of service by the two companies in relation to the safety of your users.

Under the Civil Procedure Code and the Consumer Protection Code, the two companies must prove that there was no failure in the service, and that the damages suffered by the plaintiff are not their responsibility.

However, both failed to prove that there was no failure in the provision of services, for Defendant TIM the recording of the protocol connection with the request for cancellation of the chip would already demonstrate whether or not there was a failure in the provision of service, but none of this was brought in the cars.

And despite Defendant Facebook’s allegations that the client did not correctly use the

means of security for her account, Facebook itself, informs that the security means of the network did not work, because the customer had lost access to her telephone line.

It is clear that the services provided by the Respondents did not offer security for the

Claimant, who had his chip canceled by a stranger and his Instagram account hacked

by some scammer on the internet, so that, under the terms of the aforementioned articles, the Defendants are

responsible for the damages suffered by the Author. Excerpt from the Sentencing Draft

In this way, the judge, Jaqueline Allieviof the 3rd Special Civil Court of Cascavel, sentenced the defendant TIM to indemnify the plaintiff for material damages suffered in the amount of R$ 255.00 in double form, for the service bills charged while the plaintiff’s line of use was under the ownership of Strange third parties, fixed.

In addition, it sentenced the two companies to pay compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$ 8 thousand and sentenced the defendants, jointly and severally, to pay the amount of R$ 2,500 for the costs of hiring a company for profile recovery, with monetary correction by the average of the indices.

The decision is of the 1st instance and can be appealed, and may be overturned by the Paraná Court of Justice..