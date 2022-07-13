HBO/HBO Max Receives 140 Emmy® Nominations 2022

Advertising
HBO /HBO Max received 140 Emmy® nominations in 24 original productions for the 74th Annual Emmy® Primetime® Awards. HBO /HBO Max had the most nominations for a single network or platform this year, making it the 20th time in history that the HBO brand has received the most Primetime Emmy® nominations across any network and/or platform in a single year. This surpasses HBO’s previous record of 137 nominations in 2019.
The 74th Annual Primetime® Emmy® Awards will be presented on Monday, September 12.
“We are incredibly proud of all of our Emmy nominations,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max. “This is a testament to the incredible talent in front of and behind the camera, as well as our talented programming teams. Their commitment to creative excellence continues to reach audiences in a meaningful way.”
HBO’s 140 nominations/HBO Max This year’s Emmy® include:
- 25 nominations for SUCCESSIONincluding Outstanding Drama Series, 2 nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong), 2 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook), 3 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen), 3 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter), 4 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Adrien Brody, James Cromwell , Arian Moayed, Alexander Skarsgård), 3 for Outstanding Director in a Drama Series (Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan, Lorene Scafaria) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Jesse Armstrong).
- 20 nominations for THE WHITE LOTUSincluding Outstanding Miniseries, Anthology or Movie, 5 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney), 3 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or Film (Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn), Best Director in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie (Mike White) and Best Writing in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie (Mike White).
- 17 nominations for HACKSincluding Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder), 4th for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom Harris) , Laurie Metcalf, Kaitlin Olson), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Christopher McDonald), Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series (Lucia Aniello) and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky)
- 16 nominations for EUPHORIAincluding Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sydney Sweeney), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Martha Kelly), and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Colman Sunday).
- 14 nominations for BARRY, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), 2 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler), Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader) and 2 nominations for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau).
- 7 indications for STATION ELEVENincluding Best Lead Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie (Himesh Patel), Best Director in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie, (Hiro Murai) and Best Writing in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie, (Patrick Somerville)
- 5 indications for A BLACK LADY SKETCH THE SHOWincluding Best Sketch Series, Best Sketch Series Director (Bridget Stokes) and Sketch Series Writing.
- 5 indications for GEORGE CARLIN: THE AMERICAN DREAMincluding Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Program and Best Direction for a Documentary or Non-Fiction Program (Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio).
- 5 nominations for LAST WEEK WITH JOHN OLIVERincluding Best Conversation Series, Best Direction for a Television Series (Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner), and Best Writing for a Television Series.
- 4 nominations for CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader)
- 3 nominations for THE FLIGHT ATTENDANTincluding Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kaley Cuoco)
- 3 nominations for the INSECUREincluding Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae)
- 2 indications for THE LADDERincluding Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie (Colin Firth) and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie (Toni Collette)
- 2 indications for JERROD CARMICHAEL: ROTHANIEL, including Best Directing for a Variety Special (Bo Burnham) and Best Writing for a Comedy Special (Jerrod Carmichael).]
- 2 nominations for 100-FOOT WAVE, including Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Series
- 2 indications for HARRY POTTER 20TH ANNIVERSARY: RETURN TO HOGWARTS, including the Best Special Variety (pre-recorded).
- 1 nomination for SOURVIVOR for Best TV Movie.
- 1 nomination for SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE for Outstanding Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie (Oscar Isaac).
- 1 nomination for LAKERS: TIME TO WIN for Best Cinematography in a Solo Camera Series (one hour).
- 1 nomination for FREDERICK DOUGLASS: IN FIVE TIMES for Exceptional Success in Documentary Film Production.
- 1 nomination for the golden age for best production design for a narrative period or fantasy show (an hour or more).
- 1 nomination for HOW TO DO IT WITH JOHN WILSON the best writing for a nonfiction show.
- 1 nomination for PEACEMAKER for Best Comedy Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program.
- 1 nomination for THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES in the Trick Coordination category for a comedy series or variety show.
