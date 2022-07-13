HBO/HBO Max Receives 140 Emmy® Nominations 2022

Advertising

HBO /HBO Max received 140 Emmy® nominations in 24 original productions for the 74th Annual Emmy® Primetime® Awards. HBO /HBO Max had the most nominations for a single network or platform this year, making it the 20th time in history that the HBO brand has received the most Primetime Emmy® nominations across any network and/or platform in a single year. This surpasses HBO’s previous record of 137 nominations in 2019.

The 74th Annual Primetime® Emmy® Awards will be presented on Monday, September 12.

“We are incredibly proud of all of our Emmy nominations,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max. “This is a testament to the incredible talent in front of and behind the camera, as well as our talented programming teams. Their commitment to creative excellence continues to reach audiences in a meaningful way.”

HBO’s 140 nominations/HBO Max This year’s Emmy® include:

25 nominations for SUCCESSION including Outstanding Drama Series, 2 nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong), 2 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook), 3 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen), 3 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter), 4 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Adrien Brody, James Cromwell , Arian Moayed, Alexander Skarsgård), 3 for Outstanding Director in a Drama Series (Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan, Lorene Scafaria) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Jesse Armstrong).

All HBO and HBO Max Nominated Shows are available on HBO Max