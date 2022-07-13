Here’s how to enable ANONYMOUS mode on WhatsApp

Currently, it is difficult to find an application as used for exchanging messages as the Whatsapp – except the telegram, which has gained more and more strength in recent years. But to ensure its hegemony among Brazilians, the messenger is always releasing news to ensure people’s loyalty.

The updates made by Meta – a company that takes care of WhatsApp, but also Facebook and Instagram – promise, in general, to correct errors in the functioning or implement new features. And a change is intended to be a hand in the wheel for those who do not like to be seen accessing the application.

New WhatsApp function for those who like to stay anonymous

A possible change could be released soon on WhatsApp. The idea is to guarantee more privacy with each visit on the platform, without messages “last seen” and “online” are visible to other contacts. Overall, the aim is to ensure that this also occurs for those who have been excluded and/or blocked.

Apparently, according to information from the website specializing in the messenger, WABetaInfo, a new function capable of hiding users’ access to WhatsApp is under development and about to be launched. The new tool will allow the person to remain completely anonymous while chatting or using the app.

How to enable incognito mode on WhatsApp?

For now, the new tool is in the testing phase and only those who use the beta version of whatsapp have access to it. In other words, for that, it is necessary to use this modality of the application to take advantage of the novelty.

Regarding the reach to the general public, a date has not yet been released, but knowing the company’s ad history, the novelty should not take long to be made available to the entire user base.