How I Was Before You Has A Controversial Ending: Understand The Choice

how i was before you It is one of the favorite movies for romance lovers. Both the book and the film starring Emilia Clarke and Sam Clafin were very well received by the public. To give you an idea, the film released in 2016, had a return 10 times greater than its investment.

However, how i was before you made a decision that fans considered controversial: His ending. The film is true to the book, keeping the beginning, middle and end of its characters as Jojo Moyes planned. However, one of the decisions prevented the film from having a sequel.

the plot of how i was before you

Throughout the film, we meet two distinct characters. Initially, we follow Will, a rich and successful young man who leads a life full of achievements, travel and extreme sports. However, in one of these adventures, Will ends up getting into an accident, being hit by a motorcycle.

The accident makes him quadriplegic, forcing him to remain in a wheelchair. Such a situation leaves the protagonist As I was before you, depressive and extremely cynical, much to the concern of his parents.

On the other hand, we have Louisa Clark, a young woman who works in a pub and decided to change her life, is hired to take care of Will. Of modest origin, the young woman went through several financial difficulties and never had great aspirations in life.

In this way, she does everything to improve Will’s state of mind and, little by little, ends up getting involved with him.

The controversial ending of the film

the end of how i was before you closely follows the conclusion of the book on which the film was based. Jojo Moyes’ choice for the character was kept. Even having fallen in love with Louisa, the quadriplegic decides to end his own life.

However, this fate did not please the fans. But, that went further. Disabled rights activists at the time of the film’s release criticized the stance of choice. The president of an association of people with disabilities at the time said:

“The film presents a very disturbing message to our society of people with disabilities. For the millions of people who live fulfilling, rich lives with their disabilities, the film says we would be better off committing suicide.”

In turn, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Thea Sharrock responded to the controversy. Thus, she made clear the reason for the choice for the end. With that, the director of how i was before you said:

“I couldn’t change the ending of the book. Can you imagine what would happen? I would release the movie and say, ‘Look, we were faithful to the book, but we had a new idea for the ending. I think it’s a brave ending. It would be very easy to do otherwise, it’s a story we can tell whenever we want. That way it’s more interesting.”

how i was before you there was no continuation

Jojo Moyes’ books were a huge success, spawning two sequels. Both After You and It’s Still Me have gained worldwide prominence, although Will is not present. The direct continuation of the story focuses on rebuilding Louisa after Will’s death.

In the story, Louisa now lives in London and works in a pub at the airport. After drinking too much, she has an accident and meets Sam Fielding, a paramedic who helps her recover. To heal his own inner wounds, Lou joins a therapy group focused on overcoming grief.

Finally, new characters appear in the plot taking Lou out of the path she had trodden. However, we never saw the adaptation on screen. The exact reason why Louisa did not return to theaters has never been explained, but director Thea Sharrock has already assured that if there is a sequel to How I Was Before Youshe will be back.

So, do you agree with the end of the movie? The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

