How to clear Spotify memory and free up space on mobile

Spotify is a great platform to enjoy music, right? The platform lets you save music on your cell phone to listen to it even when you’re not connected to the internet, but this can cause a problem: the device’s space gets full and that’s not good.

From time to time, it is important to clean the app and luckily Spotify itself has an internal system that makes work easier. Curious? So take a look at the article below and find out how to free up space on your phone by cleaning your Spotify memory!

How to clear Spotify memory

Oh! But check it out: it’s not just the downloaded songs that take up space, okay? Over time, a lot of information is stored on the device and this takes up the memory, so it might be a good idea to clean it up.

Tap the gear icon in the upper right corner to access Settings; Swipe down to the “Storage” section; Select “Remove all downloads” and confirm; Then tap “Clear cache” to open up more space on your phone.

Delete downloads and clear Spotify cache to free up space on mobile (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

Pretty easy, right? The coolest thing is that Spotify shows how much space is being used between songs and cache, so you can delete what you need. Oh! Don’t forget to share this text with your friends! I’ll be right back with more tips.