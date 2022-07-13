How to Make Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel from Friends Salad | revenues

Even after nearly 20 years of its release, the sitcom Friends remains extremely popular with the public, and products derived from the series often enjoy the show’s success. That’s exactly what happened with some videos that went viral on Instagram and TikTok, in which an alleged salad recipe consumed by the cast would be taught. This is the “Jennifer Aniston Salad”, a variation of the Cobb Salad, which is usually prepared with a mix of leaves, chicken, eggs, avocado, cheese and other ingredients combined in a typical American dish. But that won a reinterpretation of the actress.

Jennifer, who played Rachel in the series, and her co-stars Courteney Cox, Monica, and Lisa Kudrow, Phoebe, would have eaten the plate every day during the ten years of recording the series, according to an interview given in 2010 by Courteney. to the Los Angeles Times. And the story came back to life in times of Tik Tok, yielding videos that went viral. But in an interview with the New Zealand program 1News, Jennifer said that the salad she made for her friends is “totally different” from her recipe, which consists of a mixture of lettuce, chicken, egg whites, chickpeas, turkey bacon, tomatoes, and sometimes pecorino cheese. See below the wrong version that went viral and then read the step by step of a version more similar to the one the actress reported in the interview:

Nutritionist Aline Ferreira points out that Rachel’s salad is a very complete meal, with good fats, proteins, low glycemic carbohydrates, and that it is able to replace the traditional rice and beans without any problems. A point of attention, however, is turkey bacon, which in addition to being a difficult ingredient to find in Brazilian markets, is a processed food. An interesting alternative would be to replace the bacon with some other “crispy” element, such as slices of smoked almonds, caramelized onions or crispy onions.

Already the nutritionist Michelle Ferreira points out that the salad is rich in proteins, fats and fibers, which help to give satiety. In addition, the variety of colors, with the green of lettuce and avocado, red of tomato, purple of onion, yellow of chickpeas, make it a dish rich in micronutrients important for the functioning of the body. The recipe is still rich in B vitamins, magnesium, iron, calcium and phytonutrients present in avocados, such as betasitosterol and glutatoin, which help to reduce cholesterol levels and act as antioxidants in the body’s defense.

To help those who wanted to know the famous version of Jennifer Aniston’s Cobb salad, nutritionist Michelle Ferreira gave tips on how to prepare the dish and possible changes to make it a healthier and more balanced option. Check out the step by step below, in addition to the nutritional values ​​and tips from nutri!

Jennifer Aniston Style Cobb Salad Recipe

6 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

5 slices of turkey bacon, fried and crumbled

1/2 avocado, cubed

3 egg whites, cubed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 cup fried chicken (in an oil-free air fryer), shredded and cubed

1 cup cucumber, cubed

1/2 cup of chickpeas

1/4 red onion, sliced

1/4 cup pecorino cheese

Salad dressing

½ cup of extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of dijon mustard

Salt and black pepper to taste

Soak your chicken in a marinade of your choice overnight. Prepare the salad dressing. To do this, mix the oil, vinegar, dijon mustard, salt and pepper. Stir well and keep in the fridge; Grill or fry the chicken using an oil-free fryer (air fryer) at 180º C for 10 minutes. Turn the chicken over and cook for another 7 to 9 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 74ºC; In a refractory, start assembling the salad. Just put the romaine lettuce as a base and cover with the other ingredients: avocado, turkey bacon, egg whites, cherry tomato, chicken, cucumber, chickpeas, red onion and pecorino cheese; Drizzle the salad with vinaigrette and mix before serving; Enjoy your Cobb Salad!

In total, the recipe yields a serving of approximately 847 grams, with the following nutrients:

Calories: 1,124.77 kCal

Proteins: 67.94 g

Carbs: 38.3 g

Lipids: 79.48 g

It is recommended to consume half a portion as a meal at lunch or dinner.

As the actresses consumed the salad for 10 years, we can make some substitutions and still leave the salad full of nutrients without being bored, so that no one gets sick, such as:

Swap romaine for a mix of green leaves with other types of lettuce, watercress and arugula, or avocado for a mix of nuts such as chestnuts, almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower and sesame;

Tomatoes can also be substituted by inserting fruits such as strawberries, to add a sweet taste, or other vegetables, such as carrots and grated beets;

Instead of chickpeas, black-eyed peas and lentils are good options;

Egg whites can give way to quail eggs;

Proteins are very versatile, and chicken can leave the scene to give way to tuna, salmon or even pork loin;

Pecorino cheese can be substituted for cottage cheese or buffalo mozzarella;

Because it is an ingredient that is difficult to access, turkey bacon can be substituted for pork bacon or even tofu;

To make this recipe healthier, it is recommended that bacon is not used daily. As it is processed meat, the item may contain ingredients that are harmful to health. In order not to lose the flavor that bacon offers, we can use garlic, onion and leeks sautéed in olive oil;

To maintain the balance of macronutrients, when removing the bacon we can add a mix of nuts, increase the amount of chicken and use the whole eggs, with the yolk;

Finally, we can also vary the sauce! For those who don’t have a problem with dairy, using natural yogurt in the preparation is a great option.