Huawei Watch Fit 2: Price, Specifications and Features

Huawei starts selling this Tuesday (12) its Watch Fit 2 smart device. The device, which is a middle ground between fitness bracelet and smart watch, has the novelty of a larger screen, new options to monitor physical activities, the application and the possibility of making calls through it via Bluetooth.

At first, only the Watch Fit 2 Active variant will be sold in Brazil, in black and pink, with a promotional price of R$849 until July 25 — after that, the value of the gadget goes to the suggested price by the Chinese brand: BRL 949.

The accessory can be found at online retailers such as Americanas, Submarino, Kabum, Mpcel, Shoptime and Mercado Livre at Huawei’s official store.

In international markets, Huawei has the Elegant and Classic versions of the Watch Fit 2, but there is still no forecast for them to arrive in Brazil. As a differential, they have different bracelets — the Elegant has metal options, while the Classic has leather options.

what’s new

The Watch Fit 2 has a 1.74-inch screen (about 4.4 centimeters diagonally), about 20% larger than the 2021 edition.

It is curious that it seems to be a transitional gadget between bracelets (which usually have smaller screens) and smart watches. So, Huawei has combined some functions of these two accessories into one.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 with blue strap; in Brazil will have a version in black and pink Image: Disclosure

From the “fitness wristband” part, there’s the long-lasting 292 mAh (milliampere hour) battery, with the promise of lasting up to 10 days with moderate use or a week of intensive use.

In addition, it has sensors such as heart rate, in addition to the functions of measuring stress, sleep quality, oxygen saturation (SpO2) and monitoring the menstrual cycle.

On the “clock” part, there is the Bluetooth function, allowing you to answer and make calls via the Watch Fit 2, built-in GPS and almost 100 training modes, ranging from classic activities such as running and cycling to more different ones, such as jumping rope.

Personal trainer with AI

Huawei says the Watch Fit 2 can almost serve as an “artificial intelligence personal trainer”. With the help of the Health software on the smartphone, anyone interested in running training can receive training suggestions based on data entered into the system, such as weight or performance during physical activities recorded by the Watch Fit 2.

As in the previous version, the Watch Fit 2 has well-being functions, such as the one that suggests you to move after a long time stopped and even instructions for those who want to stretch or relax their neck – there is a kind of animation on the bracelet that shows step-by-step activities.

Another typical smartwatch feature present in the Watch Fit 2 is third-party app support. According to Huawei, it will be possible to install apps from other developers.