hundreds leave homes behind

Vicente Nunes – Correspondent

posted on 7/12/2022 6:52 PM / updated on 7/12/2022 6:52 PM



A firefighter works to extinguish a wildfire at Casais do Vento in Alvaiazere on July 10, 2022. – Around 1,500 firefighters were mobilized to put out three wildfires raging for more than 48 hours in central and northern Portugal, as the country was hit by a heat wave that prompted the government to declare a “state of contingency”. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) – (credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Lisbon, Portugal – The combination of temperatures close to 40 degrees with very low air humidity (13%) is causing fires in several parts of Portugal. The most serious situation is between Leiria, Ourém and Pombal, in the central region of the country, where roads were closed, including the two main ones that connect Lisbon to Porto (the A1 and the IC2), and hundreds of people had to leave their homes to back.

According to the government, 32 citizens are injured. The situation, according to the Civil Defense, is very serious. For this Wednesday (13/07) 44 degrees are forecast in Lisbon and 45 degrees in Santarém, at the highs of the day.

Since last Monday (11/03), Portugal has been on red alert. The fear is that the tragedies of 2017 will be repeated, when, in just one night, 66 people were burned to death and hundreds were injured. The trauma is great. Therefore, the national commander of Emergency and Civil Protection, André Fernandes, asked the entire population for help to prevent themselves, as any carelessness will be fatal.

























“The situation is serious from a meteorological point of view. Fires are complex,” he said, in an interview.

In the Freixianda region alone, in Ourém, more than 300 people were evacuated from their homes, given the violence of the fire, and sheltered in schools and clubs. Houses also burned in Alvaziázere, in Leiria.

“Right now, the priority is to contain the fires”, said Fernandes, noting, however, that the recurrence of fires is high. For this reason, he pointed out, it is essential that evacuations be quick, to avoid fatalities. The government’s determination is “zero tolerance” for fires, including the arrest of suspects for purposely setting fire to forest regions.





complicated days

Despite all the efforts that the Fire Department has been making to contain the fires, in several areas, the firefighting is being done by the community itself. However, the population’s lack of experience contributes to the spread of flames. Many people are also intoxicated by the smoke, requiring special care in hospitals already overloaded and suffering from a lack of doctors and nurses.

Both the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, and the Prime Minister, António Costa, have been appealing to the population to take all the necessary care to avoid any outbreak of fire. Attention is focused, above all, on rural areas. With the contingency plan in place, the use of agricultural machinery is prohibited. But also tourist regions, such as Algarves and Cascais, are taking steps to ensure that no disaster is recorded. Shows are canceled or relocated and tourists have been warned not to break the rules of prevention.

According to the authorities, the next few days will be crucial for Portugal, due to the increase in temperature. The alerts, however, extend beyond Portuguese borders. In Spain, the situation is also worrying, with the heat at frightening levels for this period. The goal is for the European Union to work together to avoid the worst.