Hungary declares state of energy emergency in anticipation of possible Russian cut – Observer

The Hungarian government declared a state of energy emergency this Wednesday, which includes, among other measures, the extra payment for gas and electricity for households that consume above averageanticipating a possible Russian power cut.

“The government announces a state of energy emergency, to defend the maximum energy prices for the population” starting in August, revealed the Minister of the Interior, Gergely Gulyás, in statements to journalists.

The minister warned that “there will not be enough gas in Europe for the heating season in autumn and winter“, to justify the government package that has seven points.

Measures include raising the price of gas and electricity for all households that consume more energy than the Hungarian average, or increasing gas production from 1,500 million cubic meters to 2,000 million.

The package also introduces the ban on the export of energy carriersincreases lignite production, restarts the operation of the Mátrafüred coal-fired power plant and makes it possible to request the extension of the operation of the Paks nuclear power plant.

The four units of the plant currently have operating authorization until dates between 2032 and 2037.

In the case of families, the average expenditure is 210 kW (kilowatt) per month for electricity and 144 cubic meters of gas per month.

The maximum energy price was introduced by the ultranationalist government of Viktor Orbán in 2013.

Hungary has opposed the inclusion of the oil embargo in the sixth package of sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, but it ended up receiving, along with other countries in the region, an exception.

Central European country buys 65% of the oil and 85% of the gas it uses from Russia and the government is categorically opposed to a possible European embargo against Russian gas.