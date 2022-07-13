“I’m going to sweat blood for you”, says Fabricio Baiano, new signing of Fortaleza

Announced by Fortaleza this Monday, 11, midfielder Fabrício Baiano used social media to celebrate the deal with Leão do Pici. The athlete also assumed that this will be the biggest challenge of his career:

“Now, a new challenge, one of the biggest of my career! Wearing that shirt is a huge responsibility. I’m ready for this new journey.”

In addition to celebrating his arrival at the new club, Fabrício Baiano promised maximum delivery on a daily basis to succeed at Leão do Pici:

“Very happy to stay in Brazil and defend these colors. I will sweat blood for you. I am very motivated and aware of what I have to do to build my history at the club. When I received this invitation, I couldn’t stop thinking about the possibility. I will work hard on a day-to-day basis to succeed in Leão. We go all out,” he said.

Fabricio Baiano is already in the capital of Ceará and trained for the first time at Fortaleza this Monday. The steering wheel got to know the new home, in addition to having the initial contact with the rest of the tricolor cast. The athlete will only be able to debut for Leão do Pici after July 18, when the transfer window officially opens.

