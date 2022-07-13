Investigation secrecy and access to the PT killer’s cell phone is requested by the MP

This Wednesday (13), the Public Ministry of Paraná requested the determination of secrecy in the investigation into the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, PT treasurer, shot dead last Saturday (9) by the Bolsonar criminal police officer, Jorge José da Rocha. Guaranho.

The policeman invaded the place where the victim was celebrating his 50th birthday, with a PT themed party alluding to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

The MP requested a series of measures, such as the examination of the content of the cell phone of the perpetrator of the crime and the request of the functional file of Guaranho from the Depen (National Penitentiary Department).

Prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça, in order to avoid interference in the investigation conducted by the Civil Police of Paraná, asks that the investigation be kept confidential.

One of the parts of the request makes the following observation: “This is a serious fact, with great repercussions. The indiscriminate access to the file (…) could disrupt and negatively interfere in the investigations, especially due to the existence of several investigative steps still in progress”.

In addition, the MP requests that the Union of Federal Agents of Criminal Execution of Catanduvas (PR), where Guaranho works, does not have access to the records. The entity appointed a lawyer to represent the shooter, and she claimed self-defense and requested a drunk test for the PT member who was murdered by the criminal police.

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link