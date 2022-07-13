iPhone explodes and 28-year-old loses part of his vision in CE

A 28-year-old farmer ended up in hospital after the cell phone he had bought three months ago exploded and hit his eyes in the municipality of Pedra Branca, in the interior of Ceará.

The case was registered on Sunday (10), while Leandro Brasil Silva was having lunch with his family. According to his brother, Lucivando Silva, the cell phone, an iPhone 8S, was not plugged in at the time of the explosion.

“The cell phone started to swell in his hand. He went to take the case off his cell phone to see what it was, but before he took the case off, the cell phone exploded and hit his eyes full. It exploded and caught fire at the same time. “, he says in an interview with UOL.

According to Lucivando, the family helped the farmer to a hospital in the municipality. Because of the seriousness of the case, he was sent to the city of Fortaleza, more than 250 kilometers away.

At the scene, after looking for specialists for five hours, Leandro was attended by a specialist at the Hospital Instituto Dr. Jose Frota. “The doctor anesthetized, cleaned him, gave him medicine and sent him back home. Today we should return to the capital, but we prefer to take him to a private clinic here in the countryside. At the moment, the doctor said that the possibilities of surgery were discarded”, says Lucivando.

Leandro’s right eye was the hardest hit by the explosion. According to his brother, the farmer was left with about 80% of his vision in his left eye and only 20% in his right after the accident. Now, he is assisted by his family and applies medication to try to recover.

“We have to wait. It’s very recent too. We have to wait to see if the medication evolves into something. Let’s wait from here to there and pray a lot for everything to work out”, points out Lucivando.

According to the family, Leandro paid R$ 2,200 over the phone, sold by a virtual store in the municipality of Senador Pompeu.

The store named by Leandro’s family as responsible for selling the cell phone, IF Accessories, was contacted by the UOL. The owner, who declined to be identified, said the device was “showcase”, a term used by shopkeepers to specify second-hand phones, but without any signs of use.

According to him, the device was purchased by a third person in March and the person responsible for the purchase went to the store to inform that the cell phone battery was “running out very fast”.

“I asked the buyer to send me the device, but she said she would sell it, as she had not gotten used to the model”, said the shopkeeper. He explained that “showcase” devices have a 90-day warranty given by the store, without any relation to the phone’s manufacturer.

“This Sunday, another young woman contacted me reporting the problem [a explosão] and said he wanted help. I proposed to help them, but I reported that my responsibility for the device no longer existed. It could help them as a human being and out of respect for the situation they were experiencing at the time, but from what I could understand from the conversation, they wanted me to take responsibility for the device out of warranty,” he said.

O UOL also contacted Apple this afternoon to see if the company is aware of this type of risk in older devices, but so far has not received a response.