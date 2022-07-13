Iron Heart | Failed Star Wars Movie Actor Joins Marvel Series Cast

According to deadline, Alden Ehrenreichknown for playing Han Solo in Star Warswas chosen to be part of the series Iron heart (ironheart) gives Marvel.

The series that will be released on Disney+ is starring Dominique Thorne as protagonist Riri Williams, a young inventor who created her own version of the Iron Man armor.

Anthony Ramos is also on the list. Chinaka Hodge was recently chosen as head writer for the series. Ehrenreich’s role in the series is still unknown.

Ehrenreich recently ended production of Oppenheimerin Christopher Nolanwhich works alongside Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

He will be seen next in the film Universal Pictures, Cocaine Beardirected by Elizabeth Banks. The actor also has credits in Twixt, Supernatural and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

The series ironheart was first confirmed during a Disney Investor Day 2020 presentation.

In an interview for the Empire MagazineDominique Thorne had the following to say about joining the MCU.

“I was at home and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have had. I was so shocked, there was even a delay in the conversation! (laughs) I was expecting them to say, ‘send your tape to us’. But it didn’t. They just said, ‘Would you like to do that?’ It was probably the most unique experience I’ve ever had, because there was no testing.”

Thorne will make her debut as Riri Williams in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and black panther 2however, details of Ironheart’s participation in the film were not revealed.

In an interview with Extra, Anthony Ramos talked about working with the director Ryan Coogler and others involved in black panther 2:

“These are amazing people, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler are a squad. Dominique Thorne too. I feel blessed and grateful. I’m really excited… I used to be at the gym cheering, ‘Come on, Marvel, call… come on, Marvel, call. We will!'”

black panther 2 premieres on November 10, 2022. Iron heart does not yet have a release date.

