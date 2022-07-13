Is Nubank really distributing R$100 to its customers?

Nubank launched a promotion called “Vale-Vida”, which is being offered to users of the bank’s life insurance

O Nubank launched a promotion called “life ticket”, which is being offered to fintech life insurance users. Nubank Vida customers are earning virtual vouchers or tickets to be exchanged for digital banking services or products.

Often, criminals apply financial scams to victimize through virtual means and use the Nubank name. These actions end up disrupting the operations of some financial institutions that want to launch some promotion. However, in this case you can believe that this promotion is real.

Nubank is giving away R$100 in prizes?

According to official campaign information, customers have two chances to answer questionnaires monthly. The call “wanted of life”, will release tickets with values ​​from R$30 to R$100.

In addition, the campaign will also feature monthly raffles with values ​​ranging from R$1,000 to R$6,000. However, at the end of the promotion, a grand prize of R$ 50 thousand will still be drawn among insurance customers.

How to participate in Nubank’s “Vale-Vida” campaign?

If you wish to participate in the promotion, you must be a Nubank Vida insurance customer. Then follow the campaign through the app itself. The initiative is valid until November 30, 2022.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

In view of this, check out below how to get the tickets and receive the prizes:

First, access the Nubank app on your cell phone;

Look for the Nubank Vida section;

Then, click on “Vale-Vida Nubank Promotion”;

Carefully read the terms of the promotion and proceed;

To start participating in the campaign, start filling out the Quiz da Vida;

You will be able to check who were the winners in the list of the lucky ones of the month.

How to order the Nubank card?

If you want to apply for a credit card with no annual fee from Nubank, see below how to apply.

Install the application on your cell phone;

On the platform, click on “Start”;

Enter your personal data such as: name, CPF, e-mail and click on “Continue”;

Finally, after filling in all the information, click on “Accept and continue” to agree to the bank’s privacy policy.

