“It has a bag of cement on its back”; Neto doesn’t relieve and ‘goes down the wood’ in Corinthians medallion

O Corinthians, after the rout in the first leg and due to limitations due to embezzlement, should enter the field against Santos, this Wednesday (13), with a different team from the one that played against Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship. Compared to the first game, which ended 4-0, the possible changes increase to eight in the lineup.

At first, Willian, recovering from a dislocation in his right shoulder, could be a surprise at Timão, but his participation is still uncertain. In addition, some young players, such as Guilherme Biro and Matheus Araújo, for example, may appear among the relatedstarting on the bench and being able to gain one more chance after the defeat against Fluminense.

As a result of these issues and possible changes that must be made by Vítor Pereira, according to GloboEsporte.com, the probable lineup for the Copa do Brasil should be: Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Robson Bambu (Gil), Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Roni, Cantillo and Adson (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Giovane (Willian) and Róger Guedes.

One of the aforementioned, who has been a starter in several games, praised by Fiel, is not being well regarded by Neto, idol of Timão and presenter of the program “Os Donos da Bola”, from Band. As published by the portal “UOL Esporte”, Giuliano received criticismbeing asked about his role in the field by Alvinegro.

“It looks like it has a bag of cement on its back. Do you attack or score, Giuliano? Do you pass diagonally or will you help the defenders? What is your role? I want to know, because I want to give you morals”said Neto, who added: “You play, it seems that neither arrives nor goes. It needs to be defined, Cantillo defined it, Pinton defined it, Raul Gustavo. Is that you? Will you play or not?“finished.