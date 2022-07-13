Jamie Lee Curtis thought Ana de Armas was inexperienced

At the moment Ana de Armas Rian Johnson appeared on set for her first day of shooting. Knife He already has movies like “Blade Runner 2049”, “War Dogs” and “Knock Knock” under his belt. The actor’s “Knives Out” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis Seemingly not seeing any of them. Curtis told Elle Magazine As part of De Armas’ new cover story, when the two met on the set of “Knives Out,” De Armas mistakenly assumed he was from Cuba and new to Hollywood.

“She was from Cuba, and I assumed she had just arrived — and I say this with great shame,” Curtis said. “I assumed she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are her dreams?’

As Elle The magazine’s front-page article reads: “[Curtis] She was so impressed with De Armas that she wanted to introduce her to Steven Spielberg or Curtis’ godchildren Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal to play Maria in ‘West Side Story’. she was surprised [de Armas] I already knew Jake. De Armas is close to Keanu Reeves, who made his English-language debut in Eli Roth’s ‘Knock Knock’.

Curtis added of De Armas: “She’s not as flashy as the commercials would have you believe. She leaned in curiously; Talking to her is a kind of give and take. She is curious and asks a lot of questions.

Considering Curtis’ father Tony Curtis had previously acted with Marilyn Monroe, De Armas couldn’t pass up the opportunity after “Knives Out” just showed Curtis pictures of himself transformed into Marilyn for the upcoming play “Blonde.” .

“She showed me a picture of Marilyn,” Curtis said. “My dad was on ‘Some Like It Hot,’ and I have a bunch of pictures of my dad and Marilyn. There are two photos and a video of her moving through space without audio. But it was too shocking for her. he was Marilyn.”

De Armas’ next release is Netflix’s action tentpole “The Gray Man,” streaming July 22, followed by “Blond” on September 23.