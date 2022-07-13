Joe Biden’s Age An Uncomfortable Subject For President And Party

Is Joe Biden too old to be president? The issue is a hot topic among Republicans and the right-wing press, while Democrats and most US media avoid addressing it.

But as the oldest person ever elected to the highest office in the United States prepares for a grueling tour of the Middle East, debate grows over his apparent desire to seek re-election in 2024.

The issue puts Democrats in a difficult position as there is no clear alternative for Biden, who turns 80 on November 20.

“He’s fit to be president now. But he’s too old for the next election,” concludes The Atlantic in a recent article, sharply criticizing right-wing claims that Biden suffers from dementia.

In their own caucuses, disenchantment with Biden is high: a New York Times poll released on Monday shows that 64% of Democratic voters would prefer another candidate in 2024. His age has been cited as the main reason for those wanting a change.

The president would turn 82 at the start of a second term and 86 at the end. His “age has become an uncomfortable subject for him and his party,” the New York Times wrote on Saturday.

Like his predecessors, he carries exhausting responsibilities such as the war in Ukraine and internal issues such as runaway inflation and rampant gun violence.

Many Americans envy his health and consider him a “vigorous” man who suffers from mild acid reflux and arthritis, according to a checkup last November.

But sometimes he loses the thread when talking or makes a mistake when reading a speech. The stutter he overcame as a child reappears periodically.

The White House has repeatedly had to retract the president’s ill-timed remarks on sensitive diplomatic issues.

Biden grants fewer interviews than his predecessors, preferring newspaper op-eds, content that can be carefully controlled.

Connection with young people

The president is far from an exception in American politics, where many key players are in their 70s, including his predecessor Donald Trump, 76.

In addition to his health, there is also the question of how a president born during World War II could connect with younger Americans.

According to a Morning Consult poll conducted between April and May, only 43% of Democrats ages 18-34 believe Biden is delivering on his promises.

Who could replace him? Analysts are skeptical about the chances of Vice President Kamala Harris, 57, who would be a natural candidate if Biden backs out.

A younger member of the party guard, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, 54, or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, 40, would be options. But a favorite has yet to emerge in the Democratic ranks.