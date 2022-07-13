Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer Star in Serial Romance; know more

Jonathan Baileyin “Bridgerton”and Matt Bomerin “White Collar Crimes” will live a romance in new miniseries! The information comes from Showtime, which made the announcement on Monday (11). The vehicle Entertainment Weekly released more details.

The production in question is “Fellow Travelers”a series based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. The story is a mix of romance and thriller, set in post-World War II Washington, in the McCarthy Era; continuing for four decades.

The series is created by Ron Nyswaner – known for his work as a screenwriter on the LGBTQ movie “Philadelphia” (1993). The filmmaker will also executive produce the series, along with Matt Bomer, Robbie Rogers and Daniel Minahan.

Daniel will also serve as director of the first two episodes. Filming will begin later this month in Toronto, Canada.

Learn more about “Fellow Travelers,” a novel starring Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer

In the new miniseries, Bomer will play the character Hawkins Fuller. The handsome and charismatic boy tries, at all costs, to avoid emotional involvement. However, everything changes when he meets Tim Laughlin (who will be played by Bailey).

Tim, unlike Bomer, is an idealistic man full of religious faith. However, their romance begins soon when the senator Joseph McCarthy decides to declare war on “sexual subversives and challengers”.

In this way, the stories of the protagonists intersect at different times over four decades: from the Vietnam War protests in the 1960s; until the AIDS crisis seen in the 1980s.

The Showtime series is still in an early period of production. Therefore, it is necessary to wait for more details, such as full cast and premiere forecast.

